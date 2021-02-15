Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On February 12, MYRIAM, née Gera, widow of Giuseppe Maria, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Anna, widow of Peter Manduca, her son Adrian, her son Mark and his wife Ramona, her daughter Maureen and her husband Michael Zammit Tabona, her daughter Karin and her husband John Bonello, her beloved grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren who all adored her, her in-laws and the rest of her family, her many friends, Gina her friend and helper of many years and Lennie her devoted carer. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Monday, February 15, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On February 14, MARGARET née Pace Asciak, of Sliema, widow of Chev. John Vassallo, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces Tanya and Mick, Simone, Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis, Lynn and John, Victor and Doris, Frank and Angie, her loving carer Bella, and all her relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 17, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital for the excellent care and love she received during her stays there.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. In treasured memory of our beloved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

DELIA. Treasured memories of WALTER, a loving husband and father on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Marianne and children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and families. May he rest in peace. Please remember him in your prayers.

FENECH – LUCY. In loving memory of our dear mother who passed away two years ago. Gone but never forgotten. Her children Joan, Godfrey and David, their spouses, relatives, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge Dr AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 36th anni-versary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear LILIAN on the second anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her children Giselle and David, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The 6pm Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16, at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be said for the repose of her soul.

STILON de PIRO. In loving memory of MARIE JOSETTE on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed, forever loved. Always remembered and never forgotten by her husband Dr Mario Stilon de Piro, her daughter Karen, her grand-daughters Laura and her husband Mark, Sandra and her husband Marc, Jennifer and her husband Charles and Julia and her husband Philippe, her great-grandchildren and her carer Rose. Lord grant her eternal rest. An eternal memory… until we meet again.

