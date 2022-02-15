Obituaries

BASON. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, widow of William, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Lucienne and Charles, her sister Carmen and her husband Carmelo, her brother and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am. Donations to the Archbishop’s Seminary, Rabat, and Missio, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to Roseville and Mater Dei Hospital staff for their care and dedication.

BORG CARUANA. On February 12, ALEXANDER, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Marie Therese, his children Charlotte and her husband Graham, Reuben and his partner Claire, his grandchildren Faye and Zach, his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, February 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, THOMAS, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Emily and her husband Charles Toshney, Joseph and his wife Mary Jean, Maryanne and her husband Keith Robinson, John and his wife Karen, his brother Edward, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 1pm. Interment will take place at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR PARNIS. On February 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSETTE, aged 67, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude. She leaves to mourn her great loss her father Peter Paul, her sisters Geraldine, Marika and Stephen Vella, Joanna and Paul Dimech, Louise and Roberto Pellegrini Petit and her brothers Mark and Anna, Dominic and Vanessa, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRIGGIERI. On February 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, DONALD, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Wilma née Spiteri Fiteni, his sons Karl and his wife Marie, Robert and Beverly, his grandchildren Andria and Yan, his brothers Joe and his wife Teresa, Albert and his wife Catherine, his sister Louise and her husband Chris Falzon, his sister-in-law Myriam Spiteri Fiteni, nephews and nieces relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at St George’s Cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan and id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC for their care and dedication.

TANTI. On February 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of Ħamrun, residing in Mellieħa, passed away peacefully, aged 66, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly missed by his wife Marlene, his daughters Maria, Charmaine and her husband Joseph, his brothers and sisters Joe, Marion, Vivienne, Elizabeth, Gaetano and Joe, widow of his sister Agnes, their respective families, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16, at 2.30pm, for Maria Bambina parish church, Mellieħa where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji, Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. In treasured memory of our beloved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of FRANK today the 21st anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Anton and his wife Geraldine, Fra’ John, and his grandsons Peter and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather WALTER, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marianne, children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and their families. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

FENECH – LUCY. Remembering our dearest mother especially today, the third anniversary of her passing away. Her children Joan, Godfrey and David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge Dr AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 37th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

