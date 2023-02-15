Obituary

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Tabby, his nieces Nicola and her husband Paul Busuttil and Katryna, his great-nephew Justin, and great-niece Sophie, his in-laws Anne and her husband Andrew Abrahams, and Antony Cremona Barbaro, his nieces Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and nephew George, his Sammut and Samut-Tagliaferro cousins, other relatives and his many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 18, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. Treasured memories of a much loved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of FRANK today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Anton and his wife Geraldine, and his grandsons Peter and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather WALTER, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marianne, children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and their families. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

ELLUL SULLIVAN – WALTER (Watty). It’s been three years. There’s not a day that passes that l don’t think about you my dear father. Rest in peace papa. Chris.

FENECH – LUCY. Remembering our dearest mother especially today, the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Her children Joan, Godfrey and David, their respective spouses, grand­children, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge Dr AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 38th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

