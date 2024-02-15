Obituary

MAMO. On February 14, CHARLES, aged 94, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Virginia née Sapiano, his children Giovann and Carmen, Alex and Marina, Ray and Sharon, Myriam and Tony, Claire, David and Corinne, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, on Saturday, February 17 at 8am for San Ġwann parish church. A mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am followed by burial at the family’s grave at Santa Marja Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if donations to Hospice Malta are made in loving memory of Charles. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of FRANK, today the 23rd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his son Anton and his wife Geraldine, and his grandsons Peter and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

DELIA. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, WALTER, on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marianne, children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and their families. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

FENECH – LUCY. Remembering our dearest mother especially today, the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Her children Joan, Godfrey and David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge Dr AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 39th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To Thank

The family of ADELINA PACE would like to thank the clergy, all those who attended the funeral Mass, sent cards, flowers, donations and provided kind expressions of sympathy following her sad passing. Your support at this difficult time was very much appreciated and of great comfort to all the family.

