Obituary

MIFSUD. On February 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, HENRY, aged 86, went to join his wife Maria, née Engerer, and his daughter Pat in eternal life, surrounded by his loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Peter and his partner Maria, his daughter Diane and her husband Renato Zammit La Rosa, his dear grandchildren Max, Philip, Christina, Michaela and Carl, his devoted carer Len Len and all his family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 17, at 8.30am, at Mater Boni Consili church, Paceville. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – YVONNE, née Pace. Twenty-six years on, sadly missed, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, her children Annick, Elaine and Edward and their families, other relatives and friends.

BORG – INES. In loving memory of an adorable and grateful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her son Tony and his wife Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of her soul, of her late husband Paul and her late son Peter. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG – ROBERT (Robbie) of Floriana. In treasured memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 37th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with unfading love and gratitude by his son George, Antoinette and family.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father, on the fifth anniversary of his departure for eternal life. Father Adrian and Anna.

COLEIRO TONNA – THERESE. Treasured memories of our dear sister on the 27th anniversary of her death. Mae, Tony and Frank. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GOLLCHER – Comm. JAMES G. GOLLCHER. Today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered with so much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our hearts you’ll stay, until we meet again some day. His children Karin and Martin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In memory of JAMES, today the anniversary of his death. Always remembered with great affection by his sisters-in-law Edwina, Cecilia and Gladys.

LAPIRA – MARK. Cherished memories of a darling husband on the 11th anniversary of his passing. Goodbyes hurt when the story is not finished and the book has been closed forever… Your loving wife, Annalise.

PIROTTA – DOMENICO. Treasured memories of a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise, always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER – RUPERT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Johanna, daughter Rachel and husband Karl, son Michael and his wife Elaine, grandchildren Francesca, Bettina, Benjamin and Elizabeth, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear brother RUPERT. Always remembered by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Herbert, Marika and Silvana and family.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest CAROLINE, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of LUCIENNE today being the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The 10.30am Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

STELLINI – LILIAN, née Preca. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was called to eternal life one year ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her daughter Giselle and her son David, her grandchildren Maxine and Jean Marc, Justine and Nikol, Maya and her great-grandchildren. Her brother Tony Preca and his wife Yvonne and her sister-in-law Terry Preca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11am, at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – JOE. In loving memory on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Christine, Pat and Claire. His grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith and his great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant him eternal rest.

