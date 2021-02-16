Obituaries

GAMBIN. On February 14, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANTHONY (Tony), aged 83. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Rose, his daughters Claudette and Lisa, her husband Gabriel, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, at Balluta parish church, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On February 14, MARGARET née Pace Asciak, of Sliema, widow of Chev. John Vassallo, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Tanya and Mick, Simone, Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis, Lynn and John, Victor and Doris, Charles widower of Lucienne, Frank and Angie, her loving carer Bella, and all her relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital for the excellent care and love she received during her stays there.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – YVONNE, née Pace. 27 years on, sadly missed, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, her children Annick, Elaine and Edward and their families, other relatives and friends.

BORG – INES. In loving memory of an adorable and grateful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her daughter-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Tomorrow’s, 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of her soul, of her late husband Paul and her late son Peter. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG – ROBERT (Robbie) of Floriana. In treasured memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 38th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with unfading love and gratitude by his son George, Antoinette and family.

GOLLCHER – Comm. JAMES G. GOLLCHER. Today being the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always remembered with much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin and Martin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of JAMES on his anniversary. Remembered with much affection by his sisters-in-law Cecilia and Gladys.

GRIMA – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of a dear sister on the third anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Joe and Vincent.

PORTANIER – RUPERT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Johanna, daughter Rachel and husband Karl, son Michael and his wife Elaine, grandchildren Francesca, Bettina, Benjamin and Elizabeth, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear brother RUPERT. Always remembered by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Herbert, Marika, Silvana and family.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest CAROLINE, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of LUCIENNE today being the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The 7pm Mass being said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Saturday, February 20, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

SULLIVAN – JOE. In loving memory on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Christine, Claire and Pat. His grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi, Keith and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

