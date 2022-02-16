Obituaries

BORG CARUANA. On February 12, ALEXANDER, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Marie Therese, his children Charlotte and her husband Graham, Reuben and his partner Claire, his grandchildren Faye and Zach, his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL MATTEI. On February 13, JOE, aged 103, passed peacefully away comforted by rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews, nieces, in Malta and abroad, and his carer Carmen Borg. The funeral took place on February 14. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for their care and dedication.

MICALLEF. On February 14, EMMA née Ganado, aged 99, passed away. She leaves to mourn her children Annamaria Briffa and her husband Edward, Lucia Hunt and her husband Jeremy, her brother Albert Ganado, her grandchildren Martina Pace and husband Michael, Hauke Eggert, Emma Calascione and husband Daniel, William Parnis England, John Parnis England, Simon Briffa, as well as her great-grandchildren Nico, Leila, Jack and Finn and her nephews and nieces. May God grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – YVONNE, née Pace. 28 years on, sadly missed, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, her children Annick, Elaine and Edward and their families, other relatives and friends.

BORG – INES. In loving memory of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her daughter-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Tomorrow’s, 8.30am and 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of her soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG – ROBERT (Robbie) of Floriana. In treasured memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 39th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with unfading love and gratitude by his son George, Antoinette and family.

GOLLCHER – Comm. JAMES G. GOLLCHER. Today being the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always remembered with much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin and Martin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of JAMES, today the anniversary of his death. Remembered with great affection by his sisters-in-law Cecilia and Gladys.

JACCARINI – Fr MARIO JACCARINI SJ. In sweet and loving memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear brother RUPERT. Always remembered by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Herbert, Marika, Silvana and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CAROLINE. In loving memory of our dearest sister, today the sixth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers Nicholas and Stephen and their respective families.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of LUCIENNE today being the third anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear LILIAN on the third anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her children Giselle and David, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Christine, Pat and Claire, his grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

