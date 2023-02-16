Obituary

FRENDO. On February 14, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Dr PATRICK HENRY FRENDO, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his children Daphne and her partner Velibor, Christine, Annelise and her husband Flavio, Rachel and her husband Clayton, his grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Mason and Blake, his sisters Stephanie and her partner Joe, Sr Valerie, Simone and her husband Paul, Marie Therese, widow of his brother Roland, his in-laws, Joyce and her husband Godwin, Sue, widow of William, nephews and nieces amongst them Laura, Karen and Paula, nieces of his late brother David, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 18, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the Hospice Movement, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – YVONNE, née Pace. 29 years on, sadly missed, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, her children Annick, Elaine and Edward and their families, other relatives and friends.

BORG – ROBERT (Robbie) of Floriana. In treasured memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 40th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with unfading love and gratitude by his son George, Antoinette and family.

GOLLCHER – Comm. JAMES G. GOLLCHER. Today being the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always remembered with much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of JAMES. The anniversary of his death. Always remembered with affection by his sisters-in-law Cecilia and Gladys.

JACCARINI – Fr MARIO JACCARINI SJ. In loving memory of our dearest brother and uncle on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER – RUPERT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Johanna, daughter Rachel and husband Karl, his son Michael and wife Elaine, grandchildren Francesca Bettina, Benjamin and Elizabeth. Other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear brother RUPERT. Always remembered by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Herbert, Marika and Silvana and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CAROLINE. In loving memory of our dearest sister, today her seventh anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers Nicholas and Stephen and their families.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of LUCIENNE today being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The 5.30pm Mass being said on Saturday, February 18, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. May she rest in peace.

SULLIVAN – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Christine, Claire and Pat, his grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi, Keith and his dear great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANK X. Lovingly remembered by all his family and sadly missed on his 23rd anniversary. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

