Obituary

ZERAFA. On February 16, at her residence, ADELAIDE MARY née Stagno Navarra, aged 82, went to meet the Risen Lord after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Stephen and wife Rosanne, Bernadette and Edward, and Christopher, her grandchildren Luke, Francesca, Elena, Daniel, Lauryn, Jamie and her great grandson Nick, as well as her brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at Balzan parish church today, Monday, February 17, at 2.30pm. Donations in her name to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

JACCARINI – FR MARIO, SJ. In loving memory of our dearest brother and uncle of the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his family. Lord in your mercy, grant him eternal rest.

SAID. GIUSEPPINA, lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise Olivier, in-law Rosanna Said and grandchildren.

VASSALLO – FRANCES. In loving memory of a dearest and beloved mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

VASSALLO – J.G. In loving memory on the third anniversary of his passing away. His loving family.

VELLA – JULIAN. In ever loving memory of a most precious husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his wife Marie Josette, his son Silvain and his wife Audrey, his granddaughters Ileana and Francesca, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, prayers and in our hearts.

VIGNA. In loving memory of DOMENICO, today the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Roselle, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

