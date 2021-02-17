Obituary

FENECH. On February 16, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIA DOLORES, aged 97, of Lija, ex-assistant headteacher, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Mgr. Giuseppe Fenech, cousins, relatives, friends and members of the Catholic Action. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, at 3.30pm, for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartful thanks to all staff at Casa Antonia for the excellent care she received during her stays there.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, EMANUEL, who went to meet the Risen Lord 33 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Freida, widow of Charles Spiteri, Tonia and Leonard, Myriam and Vincent, Phyllis and John, Jo Jo and Pauline and Frank and Mary.

BARTOLO. Loving memories of a dear nannu, EMANUEL, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Vicky, Malcolm, Karl, Daniela, Colin, Bjorn and Kleven.

LAPIRA – MARK. In loving memory of my dear husband on his 12th death anniversary. ‘When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight’. So sorely missed, Annalise.

SAID – GIUSEPPINA. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise Olivieri, in-law Rosanna Said and grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES, née Delia. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

VASSALLO – J.G. In ever loving memory on the fourth anniversary of his death. His family.

J.G. you no longer write, all is over.

As you bid the world good night,

Sleep in peace – Maud.

VELLA. In loving memory of JULIAN, today being the second anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Josette, his son Silvain and his wife Audrey and his grandchildren Ileana and Francesca. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VIGNA. In loving memory of DOMENICO, today the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Roselle, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.