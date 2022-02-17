Obituaries

AQUILINA. On February 12, CARMELO (known as Karmenu), of Swieqi (St Andrews Farm/Garden View Complex), aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his sister-in-law Mary Rose née Bezzina, his nephew Joe and his wife Iona and their treasured daughter Emma, nephews, nieces, colleagues, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 17, at 1.30pm, for the parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family vault at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family would like to express gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Accident and Emergency Department and Neuro Surgical Ward, for their care and dedication.

BRUNO. On February 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, SANDRO, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Loraine née Diacono, his children Adrian and his wife Martina, Karl and his wife Jade, his precious grandchildren Giulia, Beppe and Oliver, his brothers Vanni, Vittorio and Sonia, his sister Anna and her husband Mario Spiteri Maempel, Antonella, widow of his brother Franco, his in-laws, Joseph and his wife Veronica, Andrew, Michael and his wife Claudette, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Due to the current health protocol, no announcement was made for the funeral in the given timeframe. However, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI. On February 15, DORIS, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her sons, Fr Paul and Carmel, her brother Bertie and his wife Emily, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, February 18, at St Julians parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUTTON. On February 10, in London, Ontario Canada, KATHLEEN née Martinelli, widow of Roland, formerly of Ħamrun, aged 76, passed away peacefully. She is sadly missed by her children Mark and Laurie, Neville and Marie, and Tanya and Stanley Brown, her grand-children Patrick, Chloe and Anthony, her brother Joseph, her in-laws Melita and John Zammit, Dorothy and John Mallia, Giorgio Guelfi and Louis Fabri, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and Canada. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, February 18, at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, at 7pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAPIANO. On February 15, at Rabat Community, Sr VALERIE, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Virginia and her husband Charles, Miriam and Emilie, her brother John and his wife Jane, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, February 17, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, for children in care, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass

A memorial Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said on Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

SAID – GIUSEPPINA. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise Olivieri, in-law Rosanna Said and grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES, née Delia. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

VASSALLO – J.G. In ever loving memory on the fifth anniversary of his passing. His family.

VIGNA. In loving memory of DOMENICO, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Roselle, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

