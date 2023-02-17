Obituaries

FRENDO. On February 14, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Dr PATRICK HENRY FRENDO, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his children Daphne and her partner Velibor, Christine, Annelise and her husband Flavio, Rachel and her husband Clayton, his grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Mason and Blake, his sisters Stephanie and her partner Joe, Sr Valerie, Simone and her husband Paul, Marie Therese, widow of his brother Roland, his in-laws, Joyce and her husband Godwin, Sue, widow of William, nephews and nieces amongst them Laura, Karen and Paula nieces of his late brother David, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the Hospice Movement, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO. On February 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, PIA, aged 80, of Żabbar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brothers and sisters, Grazio and his wife Annie, Cettina, Charles and his wife Grace, Lilian and her husband Frank Darmanin, Mario and his wife Ritchie, John and his wife Marlene, Antoinette widow of Mario Formosa, Paul and his wife Susan, her in-laws Marlene widow of her brother Joseph, Tony Debono widower of her sister Cora, her nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, at 8am for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Tabby, his nieces Nicola and her husband Paul Busuttil and Katryna, his great-nephew Justin, and great-niece Sophie, his in-laws Anne and her husband Andrew Abrahams, and Antony Cremona Barbaro, his nieces Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and nephew George, his Sammut and Samut-Tagliaferro cousins, other relatives and his many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – INES. In memory of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her daughter-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Today’s 8.30am and 6pm Masses at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of her soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

MICALLEF. In ever loving memory of our dear LUKE on the first anniversary since his passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts. We thank God for having loved him in life and pray that he will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. His daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, Elizabeth Olivieri and his grandchildren Maria and Luca.

SAID – GIUSEPPINA. Always remembered by her daughter Marie-Louise Olivieri and grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES, née Delia. In loving memory of a very special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

VASSALLO – J.G. In ever loving memory of J.G his old familiar name, on the sixth anniversary of his passing into the world of light. His family.

VELLA. In loving memory of JULIAN, today being the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Josette, his son Silvain and his wife Audrey and his grandchildren Ileana and Francesca. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VIGNA. In loving memory of DOMENICO, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Roselle, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

In loving memory of MARK LAPIRA - February 17, 2009. “Losing you was painful; But the biggest challenge; Was learning to live without you. And till today I am still struggling”. Your loving wife, Annalise.

JOSEPH BONAVIA - Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his resting in peace. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for his repose will be said tomorrow, Saturday at 7.30pm at St Julians parish church. His family.

In loving memory of FRANCA PITRE a deeply missed wife, mother and grandmother, on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in the hearts of her husband Raymond, son Daniele and wife Yuliia, daughter Cinzia and husband Colin, and grandchildren Luke and Nicole. A Mass for her repose will be said on February 17, at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOE CASSAR NAUDI, M.Q.R. Treasured and loving memories of a precious beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Felicity, his children Wilhelmina, Konrad and Christine and his grandchildren Christopher, Andrew and Valentina. All Masses said today at St Joseph parish church, Msida, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

