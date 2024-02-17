In Memoriam

BORG – INES. In loving memory of a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her daughter-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

LAWSON – TANYA. Remembering a special friend always, but most especially today on the first anniversary of her passing. Rest in peace dear Tanya. Susan.

MICALLEF. In ever loving memory of our dear LUKE on the second anniversary since his passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved him in life and pray that he will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. His daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, Elizabeth, widow of Louis Olivieri and his grandchildren Maria and Thomas and Luca and Catriona.

SAID – GUISEPPINA. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Marie Louise Olivieri, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

STILON – DINO. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Stefan and Rachel, Sean and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – FRANCES, née Delia. In loving memory of a very special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and her treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

VELLA. In loving memory of JULIAN, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Josette, his son Silvain and his wife Audrey and his grandchildren Ileana and Francesca. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VIGNA. In loving memory of DOMENICO, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Roselle, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of dear LOUIE, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. His children and their families.

In loving memory of JOE CASSAR NAUDI, M.Q.R Treasured and loving memories of a precious beloved husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Felicity, his children Wilhelmina, Konrad and Christine and his grandchildren Christopher, Andrew and Valentina. All Masses said today at St Joseph parish church, Msida, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of RONNIE GALEA on the 11th anniversary of his death on February 18 A most loving, dear husband to Maria, née Cremona, a devoted father to Karl and Marisa, and Pierre, a doting and much loved nannu to Paulette, Emma Marie and Elisa. Your life a beautiful memory Your absence a silent grief A heart of gold, a smiling face Although we cannot see you Your are always part of us. Loving you and missing you more and more as the years go by. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, February 18 at 12 noon at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta.

In loving memory of MARK LAPIRA February 17, 2009 “Losing you was painful but the biggest challenge was learning to live without you. And till today I am still struggling". Your loving wife, Annalise

