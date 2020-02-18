Obituary

DISS – BIANCA, née Giglio, widow of Frank. On February 14, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 98, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Madeleine, Isabel, Ray and his wife Kate, her grandsons Frank, Christian and his partner Annalisa, her granddaughters Lucy, Alison, Emily, Larissa and her mother Tatiana, and great-grandsons Leon and Theo, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, February 21, at 2pm, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of ISABEL GERA will be said on February 25, at 6.30pm, at San Ġwann parish church, being the first anniversary of her demise.

In Memoriam

BOOKER. In ever loving memory of ALEX on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Jo, his children Malcolm, Gillian and their families.

BUSUTTIL – MICHAEL BUSUTTIL, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grand-father. Sadly missed and always loved, today, the first anniversary of his passing away. His wife Olympia, his children Nadya and Tony Aquilina, Rudolph and Anna née Wetz, Mark, Anne Marie and Conrad Thake, his grandchildren Sarah and Conrad Cassar Torregiani, Lisa and Malcolm Falzon, Christopher, Edward and Andrew and his great-grandchildren Ben, Peter, Nick and Max. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Pisani, today being the third anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Paul, her children Erika and Andrew and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FABRI – LAWRENCE JOSEPH. Remembered by his family on his first anniversary. May he rest in peace.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 44th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. If I could have one wish in life that wish would have to be that God would take away my pain and send you back to me. Miss you so very much. Rest in peace, daddy darling. Mary-Rose, Nic, Sarah and family.

SIMONDS. In loving memory of ANGELA (Borg Olivier) on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her son George, her brothers Alexander and his wife Kathleen, and Jean Claude, her nephew Stefano and her niece Karina.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.