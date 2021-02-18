Obituaries

CASTILLO. On February 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT V. (Tax Consultant), of Sliema, aged 78. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Evelyn sive Vivienne, his daughter Roberta Borg Hedley, his son Simon and partner Nadya, David and his partner Alessandro, grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Andrew, Mark and Ella, Albert’s siblings, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, February 18, at Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema, at 10.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May he rest in his heavenly Father’s precious hands.

DE SALIS. On February 14, BERNARD PETER, aged 84, passed away very peacefully. Greatly loved husband of Monica, father of Piers and Hugo and grandfather of Max, Sam, Amelie and Sukie. Private cre-mation with close family only. A service to celebrate his life will be announced in due course.

GALEA. On February 16, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MONICA née Agius, aged 66, of Guardamangia, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Albert, her son Alex, daughters Alison and her husband Etienne, Genevieve and her fiancé Alessandro, her brother Mario, sisters Carmen, Cecilia and Anna, and their respective spouses, her husband’s brothers and sisters, her granddaughters Alaia and Elenia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 18, at 9am, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to all staff at Ward 1 and the Palliative Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for the special care and dedication during her stay.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – MICHAEL BUSUTTIL, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather sadly missed and always loved, today the second anniversary of his passing away. His wife Olympia, his children Nadya and Tony Aquilina, Rudolph and Anna née Wetz, Mark, Anne Marie and Conrad Thake, his grandchildren Sarah and Conrad Cassar Torregiani, Lisa and Malcolm Falzon, Christopher, Edward and Andrew and his great-grandchildren Ben, Peter, Nick and Max. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Pisani, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Paul, her children Erika and Andrew and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 45th anniversary of her demise. Your children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SIMONDS. In loving memory of ANGELA (Borg Olivier) on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her son George, her brothers Alexander and his wife Kathleen, and Jean Claude, her niece Karina and her nephew Stefano.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

ZARB ADAMI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear friend, NOEL, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed, forever in our hearts and prayers. Robert and Anna, Jeffrey and Louise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.