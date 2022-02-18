Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On February 16, M STELLA, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the venerable age of 105. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmel sive Charles and his wife M Rose, M Dolores and her husband Victor Tabone, Joseph widower of Marlene, Frank and his wife Annie, Miriam and her husband Martin Casha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, February 19, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On February 16, MARGARET née Ellul Vincenti, widow of Louis, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Rosette widow of Gerald Montanaro, Ben wife of Anton Psaila and Theresa; her grandchildren Malcolm, Anthony, Julian, Justin, Jaclyn and Zachary, their spouses and partners and her great-granddaughters Jennifer and Harriet; her brothers and sisters Joe and Margaret Ellul Vincenti, Rev. Fr. Norbert Ellul Vincenti OFM, Lilian Borg and Mae and Peter Anastasi; other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, February 19, at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, wrap her in your loving arms.

MONTESIN. On February 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, PHYLLIS of Valletta, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn his great loss, her son Tonio, Sharon, her grandchildren Francesca Marie and Mireille, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, February 18, at 1.30pm, for St Joseph the Worker church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOOKER – ALEXANDER C. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Jo, Malcolm and Gillian.

BUSUTTIL – MICHAEL BUSUTTIL, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather sadly missed and always loved, today the third anniversary of his passing away. His wife Olympia, his children Nadya and Tony Aquilina, Rudolph and Anna née Wetz, Mark, Anne Marie and Conrad Thake, his grandchildren Sarah and Conrad Cassar Torregiani, Lisa and Malcolm Falzon, Christopher, Edward and Andrew and his great grandchildren Ben, Peter, Nick and Max. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Pisani, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Paul, her children Erika and Andrew and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORDINA. In loving memory of LYNDA on the first anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by her husband Bjorn, sons Sean and Karl, her mother May, her brothers Ralph and Eric, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 46th anniversary of her demise. Your children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by all his family in the UK and in Malta. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SIMONDS. In loving memory of ANGELA (Borg Olivier) on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her son George, her brothers Alexander and his wife Kathleen, and Jean Claude, her niece Karina and her nephew Stefano.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

ZARB ADAMI. In loving memory of our dear friend NOEL, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Jeffrey and Louise, Robert and Anna. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

