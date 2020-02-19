Obituaries

DISS – BIANCA, née Giglio, widow of Frank. On February 14, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 98, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Madeleine, Isabel, Ray and his wife Kate, her grandsons Frank, Christian and his partner Annalisa, her grand­daughters Lucy, Alison, Emily, Larissa and her mother Tatiana, and great-grandsons Leon and Theo, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, February 21, at 2pm, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRIN. On February 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA, née Borg, widow of Spiridione, aged 86, residing at Roseville, Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces, Charles, Emanuel, Maria, Phyllis, Anna, Emily and James and Miriam, both residing in Sydney, Australia, Evelyn, widow of her nephew Paul, their respective spouses and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, at 8.30am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FENECH – IRENE. Loving memory of mum on the 31st anniversary. Maria, Joyce, Bertha and Henry.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories of a dear sister, on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of STEPHEN, on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, PhC, MD, today the 51st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lucy, Louise and Antoine.