Obituaries

APAP BOLOGNA. On February 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIELLA née Stilon, aged 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved parents Joan and Rudolph Stilon, her son Paul, her daughter Louisa and her husband Simon Debono, her grandchildren Steven, Sophie and Joe, her brothers Vittore and his wife Patricia, Philip and his wife Simone, nephews, nieces and cousins. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 20, at 10am, for Ta’ Xbiex parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PERCEVAL-MAXWELL. On February 17, ELLA née Curmi, aged 83, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Alastair, loving mother of Fiona and Mark. Survived by her sister, Bertha Caruana Dingli and cousins in Malta. Fondly remembered by her family in Canada and Malta. Ella will be deeply missed by her church communities of St Basil’s parish and St Mark’s parish in Brantford. At the family’s request cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the Hill and Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 30, Nelson Street, Brantford on Wednesday, February 24, from 11am to 1pm. Service of Remembrance will follow in the chapel at 1pm. Due to COVID-19 face masks must be worn and social and physical distancing must be maintained. With her love and care of animals donations to the Brant SPCA would be appreciated. Condolence donations and service details will be available at www.hillandrobinson.com

PORTANIER BELFIORE. On February 17, JOSETTE, aged 74, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer in Catania, Sicily. She is survived by her husband Gino, son Karl and wife Angela, grandchildren Miriana and Damiano. She is bereaved by her brother Nicholas and wife Vicki Portanier, sisters Rita, Sr Giuseppina, Marie and husband Alan Pandolfino, Agnes and husband Jahangir Kaba along with all her nieces, nephew and in-laws, other relatives and friends. May she rest in eternal peace reunited with her daughter Antonella in heaven.

RANDICH. On February 17, CHARLES, from Zabbar, aged 72, passed away. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his daughter Audrey Anne and her husband Charles, his son Elton, his grandson Luca Lorenzo, his niece Alexia, his brother-in-law Saviour and his sister-in-law Maria, along with other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, February 19, at 8.30am, at St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On February 17, LINA, of Paola, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Carmen and her husband Laurence Mizzi, Maria widow of Paul Formosa, Sr Marie Thérèse of the Little Sisters of the Poor, her brother Fr Victor OFM Cap, her nephews and nieces Alex and Joanna, Ivan, Etienne, Fr Damian SDB, Alison and Aidan and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 20, at 9.30am for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories of a dear sister, on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, PhC, MD, today the 52nd anniversary of his death. Louise and Antoine.

TUFIGNO. In ever loving and grateful memory of Dr MICHELE TUFIGNO on the anniversary of his demise. Sandro, Maureen, Antonio and Luisa.

