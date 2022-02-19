Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On February 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Mary, his children Marcette and her husband Louis de Gabriele, Caroline and her husband Nicky Pillow, Roger and his wife Yvette née Busietta, his beloved grandchildren Enrica, Stefania, Michael, Laura, Matthew and Christine and their partners, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 19, at 12.30pm, for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HEDGES. On February 16, in Solihull, England, MARGARET née Briffa, passed away. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children, Suzanne, Keith, Mark and Gordon and their respective partners. Her grandchildren Amanda and her husband David Finch, Lucy and Christian, her great-grandchildren Eva and Charlie and all her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends in Malta and United Kingdom.The funeral will take place in United Kingdom. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On February 17, LUKE, aged 87, of Naxxar and previously residing in Attard, departed this life peacefully to join his beloved wife Ann who passed away seven months ago. He was comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his dear family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana and Elizabeth and Louis Olivieri; her treasured grandchildren Maria Cristina and her boyfriend Thomas and Luca and his girlfriend Catriona; his brother Salvino and his sister Evelyn and her husband Edwin Camilleri; his brother-in-law Alfred Muscat, widower of Catherine, nephews, nieces, other relatives, dear friends and his devoted carer Erlinda and John.Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, February 21, at The Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Naxxar, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Masses at Naxxar parish church are broadcast on Naxxar parish church live cam. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family would like to express gratitude to the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff at M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and support. Special thanks to the Chaplains at Mater Dei Hospital.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said on Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GRECH – ALICE. Treasured memories of a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Marcy, her grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven and all the family.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories of a dear sister, on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, February 20, at Balzan parish church, at 11.30am.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 46th anniversary of her demise. Your children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

SCHEMBRI. In ever loving memory of our dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, PhC, MD, today the 53rd anniversary of his death. Louise and Antoine.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.