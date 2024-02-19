Obituary

CURMI – HELEN. On Friday, February 2, peacefully at Nobles Hospital. Aged 101, of Ballaughton Manor Hill, Douglas. Helen leaves behind her son John, grandchildren Matthew and Serena, and great-grandchildren Louis, Helen, Beth and Margot. A service of celebration for Helen’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 21 at 2pm at Douglas Borough Chapel, Glencrutchery Rd, Isle of Man.

In Memoriam

ELLUL MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 19th anniversary of his passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of my dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, Ph.C., MD, today the 55th anniversary of his death. Antoine.

