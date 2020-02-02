Obituaries

BONNICI. On February 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Vincent BONNICI, MBE, of Żejtun and residing in Fgura, ex-head of British Pension Office, aged 78 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ċettina, his children Lorraine and her husband Joseph and Giancarlo, grandchildren Matthew, Rebecca, Daniel and Jean Claude, his sister Victoria, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, February 3, at 7.45am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Żejtun cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On January 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH MARY (Il-Pajs) of Rabat, widower of Pawla, aged 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Doris and her husband Freddie, Joe and his wife Angela, Sylvia and her husband Joe, David and his partner Josephine, his grandchildren Maria, Claudia, Kyle, Alan, Christina, Kurt, Kelsey and Rakele, their spouses, boyfriends and girlfriends, his great-grandchild Dias, his brother Ċensu and his wife Carmelina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, at 3.15pm, for Ta’ Ġiezu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm. The L’Isle Adam Band will accompany the funeral to Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat, where interment takes place in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On January 22, in London (UK), FRANKIE, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings John, Charles, Tessie and twin sister Maryanne, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Creche Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special thank you goes to the Jewish Deaf Association (JDA London) for their special care towards Frankie.

PISANI. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERT, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mariella née Micallef, his son Tony, his daughter Claire and husband Derek, his grandchildren Carl, Darcy and Luca, his siblings John, Charles, Tessie and Maryanne and all their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere, will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Creche Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special thank you goes to all the staff at St Vincent de Paul Residence.

In Memoriam

BELLIZZI – PAUL BELLIZZI, MBE. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear father on the 41st anniversary of his passing away. Cecilia, Myriam, Dora, Tanya and Louis, and their families. May he rest in peace.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Fond and unfading memories of a dearly loved and very special mother on the 13th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Greatly missed today and every day by her son Hugh and his wife Pat, as well as her grandchildren Michelle and her husband Ivan Refalo, Mark and her great-grandchildren Roberto and Francesca. A prayer is solicited.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Treasured memories of a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Martin and Caroline, Rachel and Mark and greatgrandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of CARMELO (NENI), today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and his beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

DARMANIN. In ever loving memory of CARM and MARIA née Ellul Bonici, beloved and treasured uncle and aunt. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DARMANIN – MAUD. Today the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and sadly missed. Her daughter Anne.

MAMO – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 41st anniversary of his death. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark. Rest in peace.

MANGION – JAMES. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PALEOLOGO – The most Noble Count JOHN CHAPELLE PALEOLOGO. Cherished and unfading memories of a devoted husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by Margaret, Nikki, Jean and Natasha, Annah and Lisa.

There is a face that is always with us.

There is a voice that we long to hear.

There is a smile we’ll always remember,

Of the one we loved so much.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – CHARLES. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by all his family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE ADAMI – CLORINDA. Remembering our dear sister on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fr Frank Joe, Giorgina and Pauline.

VELLA. In loving memory of Mro SALVINU VELLA of Mellieħa on the 38th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his family.

