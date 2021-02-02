Obituaries

D’ALESSANDRO. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA née Farrugia, sadly passed away. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Josie, her children Rinaldo, Roma and her husband Donald, together with her grandchildren Natasha and Katrina and all her relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, February 2, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DIMECH. On February 1, MARIA CONCETTA known as Ċettina, widow of Alfred (formerly of Little Profit), from Cospicua, residing in Paola, passed away peacefully after a brief illness comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Frank and his wife Lora, Elizabeth and her husband Albert, her grandchildren Angelo and his fiancée Charlene, Nicholas, Madeline and her husband Eric, James, her sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. The family regret that they cannot receive visitors. Those attending the funeral need to observe all the relevant health restrictions. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXIAK – SAVIOUR. Cherished and fondest memories of a dear husband and father, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosaria, daughters Josette and Mariella. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Fond and unfading memories of a dearly loved and very special mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Greatly missed today and every day by her son Hugh and his wife Pat, as well as her grand-children Michelle and her husband Ivan Refalo, Mark and her great-grandchildren Roberto and Francesca. A prayer is solicited.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Treasured memories of a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Martin and Caroline, Rachel and Mark and great-grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of CARMELO (NENI), today being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and his beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

MAMO – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the anniversary of his death. Rest in peace. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark.

MANGION – JAMES. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – CHARLES. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather today the 26th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by all his family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SERGE – LILIAN. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly and deeply missed by her son Joe and his wife Sandra, her daughter Ingrid and her grandchildren Mark, David and Louisa. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

