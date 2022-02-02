Obituaries

BROWN. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, of Birkirkara, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord and her beloved son Alan, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Vince, her sons Adrian and his wife Elaine and Julian and his partner Amanda, her grandchildren Sarah, Lisa and Ellie, her sister Joyce and her husband Mario and her brother Alfred, widower of Margaret, in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 2, at 1.30pm for St Mary parish church (Old Church), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf instead of flowers to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. On February 1, SUNNY, of Sliema, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Marianne and her husband Richard, Noel and his wife Anna, Carmen and her husband Carmelo, Vince and his wife Carmen, Doreen widow of Martin, and Rita widow of Charlie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, at 8.30am for the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. On February 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOANNA née Spiteri, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Antoine, her children Julian and Martina, her sisters Rita widow of Joe Chircop, Mary and her husband Joe, her brothers Joe and his wife Mary, Lorry and his wife Pauline, Ray and his wife Claudia, Charles and Louis, her in-law Lydia Libreri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC for their constant care and dedication.

MIFSUD. On February 1, at Rabat Community, Sr. ROSE, aged 93, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her brothers Paul and his wife Phyllis in Australia and Joe and his wife Jamie, her sisters-in-law Jean, widow of Victor, and Diana, widow of William in USA, her nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 8.30am at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar for children in care, will be greatly appreciated.

VASSALLO. On January 31, CARMEN, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her husband John, her children Ruth and her husband Konrad Pizzuto, Claire and her husband Antoine Ghigo, Isabelle and her husband Edric Micallef, Denise and her husband Clayton Vella, her precious grandchildren Luke, Elena, Noella, Carolina, Emily, Jacob, Luisa, Charlotte, Samuel and Anne, her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their spouses, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, at 1.15pm for the parish church of St Philip of Agira, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Hospice Movement on her behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of ADRIENNE on the first anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by all her family.

AXIAK – SAVIOUR. Remem­bering a dear husband and father on the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Fond and unfading memories of a dearly loved and very special mother on the 15th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Greatly missed today and every day by her son Hugh and his wife Pat, as well as her grandchildren Michelle and her husband Ivan Refalo, Mark and her great-grandchildren Roberto and Francesca. A prayer is solicited.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Treasured memories of a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Martin and Caroline, Rachel and Mark and great-grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of CARMELO (NENI), today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and his beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

MAMO – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the anniversary of his death. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark.

MANGION – JAMES. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – CHARLES. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather today on the anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by all his family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SERGE – LILIAN. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly and deeply missed by her son Joe and his wife Sandra, her daughter Ingrid and her grandchildren Mark, David and Louisa. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of LINA, a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Marisa, Charles and his wife Claire, Stefania and her husband Simon, her brother Frank, her sister Miriam and her husband John and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.