Obituaries

ANASTASI. On January 31, STEVE, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Simone, his son Michael and his partner Johanna, his brothers-in-law John and Edward Restall, his sister-in-law Maureen, wife of Norman Pillow, his aunt Connie, wife of Joe Cini, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 3, at 2pm, for Santa Luċija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 31, FILIPPA, of Żebbuġ, widow of Emanuel, aged 89, passed away peacefully at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her 10 children, Donald and his wife Doris, Joe and his wife Marthese, Antoinette and her husband Dr Javed Shah, Cettina and her husband Mario Said, Paul and his wife Jane, Philip and his wife Antonia, Miriam and her husband Joe Gatt, Dr Peter and his wife Nancy, Simone and her husband Jonathan Bartolo, and Mark and his wife Carmen, their children and grandchildren, her brother and sisters, the family of her late husband, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves her home tomorrow, Friday, February 3, at 2.45pm, for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Soup Kitchen OFM, Valletta (BOV A/C 40024827012) would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXIAK. In loving memory of our beloved father SAVIOUR on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always loved and never forgotten by his daughters Josette and Mariella. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the anniversary of his death. Rest in peace. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark.

MANGION – JAMES. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERGE – LILIAN. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly and deeply missed by her son Joe and his wife Sandra, her daughter Ingrid and her grandchildren Mark, David and Louisa. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of LINA, a dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Marisa, Charles and his wife Claire, Stefania and her husband Simon Vella, her brother Frank, her sister Miriam and her husband John Borg and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.