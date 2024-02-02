Diamond Wedding

Mr COLIN HILLMAN and Miss IRENE EBEJER

The marriage between COLIN and IRENE was celebrated on February 2, 1964, at Msida parish church. With much love and gratitude from your children Adrian and Velislava, Geraldine and Matthew, and dearest grandchildren Francesca, Timothy, Aiden, Alexa and William. God bless you always.

Obituaries

ABELA. On January 30, at her residence, JOSEPHINE, OBE, of Rabat, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her brothers and sisters: Charles and his wife Carmela of Adelaide, South Australia, Mary Rose, Jane and her husband Anthony Meilaq, Paul and his wife Mary, Mary, widow of Anthony Buhagiar, Dr Mario and his wife Antoinette of the UK, her beloved nephews and nieces and their families, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 3, at 1.15pm for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi are appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On January 31, DORIS, of Mellieha, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Annie and Stella, her brother Alfred, their respective spouses Alfred and Mary, her in-laws Victoria and Mary and their respective families, her friend Lino and his family, all the friends of Caritas, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 3, at 2pm, for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Omm il-Ħniena cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Caritas Malta, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB ADAMI. On January 31, TANYA, widow of Dr Geoffrey Zarb Adami, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Tanya will be forever loved and cherished by her children, Mireille and her husband Simon Vincenti, Brian and his wife Roberta, née Valenzia and Christina and her husband Simon Fiorini Lowell. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Emma, Tom, Sam, Lisa, Luke and Lexie; her sister Moira and her husband Martin Farrugia Randon; her in-laws Mercedes and her husband Roy Schembri Wismayer, Maurice and Terry Zarb Adami, Adriana, widow of her brother-in-law Noel Zarb Adami and Joseph and Joan Zarb Adami, all her nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, on Monday, February 5, at 8.15am. Mass præsente cadavere will take place at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her devoted carer Natividad Quintano. Special thanks to all the medical and nursing staff at SAMOC, St James Hospital and Hospice Malta, Balzan. A special mention to the doctors for their unwavering dedication.

In Memoriam

AXIAK. In loving memory of our dear father SAVIOUR on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always loved by his daughters Josette and Mariella. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of CARMELO (NENI), today being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and his beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of PETER PAUL on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Geraldine, Mark, Marika, Joanna, Dominic, Louise and their respective families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, February 3, at 5.30pm at Stella Maris church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – Treasured memories of our dear uncle CARM on the 40th anniversary of his passing away. Gone but not forgotten by Tony, Marina and Cora. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO – SALVINO. In memory of a loving father and grandfather – Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark. Rest in peace.

MANGION – JAMES. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 38th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARSH – SINA, 13.5.1928-2.2.2023. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thought and prayers. Her children Alan, Tony, Carol, Terry, Stuart and Andrew as well as their partners and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – CHARLES. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, today the anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by all his family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

