Obituaries

DISS – BIANCA, née Giglio, widow of Frank. On February 14, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 98, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Madeleine, Isabel, Ray and his wife Kate, her grandsons Frank, Christian and his partner Annalisa, her granddaughters Lucy, Alison, Emily, Larissa and her mother Tatiana, and great-grandsons Leon and Theo, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, February 21, at 2pm, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On February 17, at Msida Home, GIOVANNA (Yvonne), widow of Emmanuel, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Lawrence and his wife Janice, Nathalie and her husband Charles Saliba, her grandchildren Daniel, Neil, Rebecca and her husband Raymond and Owen and his wife Krystal, and her great-grandchildren Olivia and Ava, her sisters and their respective spouses, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 21, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

GRECH. On February 15, at Gozo General Hospital, DR HUMBERT GRECH M.D., from Birkirkara, residing at Xagħra, Gozo, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Katie, his children Bertha, Paul and Martin, their respective spouses and their families, his nephews and nieces, his in-laws Fr George S.J., Joseph and Victoria Camilleri, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital at 3.30pm on Friday, February 21, for Xagħra parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Xagħra cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRIN. On February 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA, née Borg, widow of Spiridione, aged 86, residing at Roseville, Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces, Charles, Emanuel, Maria, Phyllis, Anna, Emily and James and Miriam, both residing in Sydney, Australia, Evelyn, widow of her nephew Paul, their respective spouses and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, Feb-ruary 20, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. In everlasting memory of our dear mother GIUDITTA and father OSCAR being the 21st and 62nd anniversary of their demise. So sadly missed by their daughters Monica and Alfred Conti and Maria Galea and families.

MORTIMER – CLIFF LAWRIE. (1.5.1979 – 20.2.2001). It has been 19 years since you were so tragically taken from us. Always in our hearts, gone but never forgotten. Your mum Elaine, your brother Ramon, your step-dad Ray and friends in Malta.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARY on the second anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by her children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WIRTH – MOLLY. Lovingly re-membered by her daughters, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grand children, brothers and sisters on the second anniversary of her demise.

WOODS. In loving and beautiful memory of a beloved and cherished mother and nanna, MELITA, today the second anniversary of her demise. Sorrowfully missed and fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers; forever in our hearts. Whoever lives by believing in me will never die. (John 11:26)

