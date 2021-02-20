In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear parents GIUDITTA and OSCAR being the 22nd and 63rd anniversary of their death, on February 20 and March 7, respectively. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Daughters Monica and Alfred Conti Borda and Maria Galea and their families.

GRECH – ALICE. Treasured memories of a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 15th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Marcy, her grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven, and all the family.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARY on the third anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by her children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. In loving and beautiful memory of a most beloved and cherished mother and nanna, MELITA, today the third anniversary of her demise. Sorrowfully missed and fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers; forever in our hearts. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

