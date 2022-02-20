Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On December 20, in London, England, JOSEPHINE née Calleja, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by immediate family. She will be dearly missed by her husband Edward, her children Daniel and his wife Katharine, Matthew and his wife Ann, Louisa, her treasured grandchildren Florence, Mayumi, Isaac and Gabrielle, her brothers, sisters, and many friends in Malta, Canada, and England. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 22 at 9am at Marija Regina church, Marsa, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BIFFERT. On February 13, at hospital in Calgary, Canada, RANDY, former general manager at Tower Palace Hotel, Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Maryanne née Camilleri, his three daughters Sheena, Alana and Michela, his granddaughters, all his many friends and their families in Malta and Calgary. Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Wednesday, February 23, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On February 17, LUKE, aged 87, of Naxxar and previously residing in Attard, departed this life peacefully to join his beloved wife Ann who passed away seven months ago. He was comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his dear family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana and Elizabeth and Louis Olivieri; his treasured grandchildren Maria Cristina and her boyfriend Thomas and Luca and his girlfriend Catriona; his brother Salvino and his sister Evelyn and her husband Edwin Camilleri; his brother-in-law Alfred Muscat, widower of Catherine, nephews, nieces, other relatives, dear friends and his devoted carer Erlinda and John. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, February 21, at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Naxxar, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Masses at Naxxar parish church are broadcast on Naxxar parish church live cam. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family would like to express gratitude to the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff at M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and support. Special thanks to the chaplains at Mater Dei Hospital.

TANTI. On February 18, MARY, née DOUGALL, aged 86, of Poala, residing at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, passed away peacefully to join her husband Joseph. She was comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her dear family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children, Michael and his wife Jacqueline Tanti-Dougall, and Marcelle and her husband Robert Shaw; her treasured grandchildren Rebekah, Mattea, Alison and Adrian, their spouses and partners, and her great-granddaughter Lucia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 22, at 2pm for the Kappella tal-Erwieħ, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the tal-Erwieħ cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to express gratitude to the consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and support.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said on Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of TONINU who was found dead at Għallis Tower 67 years ago. Never forgotten by his daughter Vivienne, relatives and friends.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of HENRY B, February 12, marking the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Alice, his children Cynthia and Chris and their families, relatives and friends.

CREMONA. In loving memory of our dear mother GIUDITTA on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Conti and Maria Galea.

ELSNER – PATRICIA ANN, née Degiorgio. Hard to believe that 10 years have already passed. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her husband Hans, friends and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ENGERER. In loving memory of JOSEPH, on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Lilian, his children Vanessa, Edward, Kurt and Marija, their spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. Remember him in your prayers.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace together with his beloved daughter Susan who joined him in eternity.

PIROTTA – DOMENICO. Treasured memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARY on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by her children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear LILIAN on the third anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her children Giselle and David, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. In loving and beautiful memory of a most beloved and cherished mother and nanna, MELITA, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Sorrowfully missed and fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No longer in our lives to share. But in our hearts you’re always there.

