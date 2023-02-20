Obituaries

CASSAR BORG OLIVIER. On February 18, at St Thomas Community Living, Marsascala, BRIDGET, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her niece Anne and her partner John, her great-niece Karla Borg and great-nephew Michael Sultana, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 22, at 7.30am, for St Paul’s Bay parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PEROTTI. On February 17, at Saint James Capua Hospital Sliema, ALDO, aged 94, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Marthese née Dimech, his children Peter and his wife Veronique, Angela and her husband Arthur Galea Salomone, his grandchildren Michaela and Julian, Andrew, Roberta and Martin, Maria and her husband Matthew and Simon, his great-grandchild Timothy, his brother Albert and his wife Rita, his in-laws, his carer Shayne Magno, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Saint James Capua Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21, at 9.15am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadevere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St James Capua Hospital for all the care given to him.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. In ever loving memory of our dear mother GIUDITTA, today being the 24th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Conti, Maria Galea and grandchildren.

ELSNER. Cherished memories of PATRICIA, née Degiorgio, a dear wife, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always lovingly remembered by her husband Hans, all her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARY on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by her children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. In loving and beautiful memory of a most beloved and cherished mummy and nanna, MELITA, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, grand­children and great-grand­children. A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.

In loving memory of CLIFF LAWRIE MORTIMER - 1.5.1979 – 20.2.2001. It has been 22 long years since we last saw your smiling face but not a day goes by that we don't think and talk about you, wonder where you would be and what you would be up to today. Miss you loads. Your mum Elaine, brother Ramon and step-dad Ray and your friends in Malta.

