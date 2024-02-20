Obituary

PARNIS. On February 18, ELIZABETH, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Sylvia Manduca, her sisters-in-law Anne Parnis and Rosemary Parnis, her beloved nephews and nieces, other family and friends and her former colleagues and pupils at St Edward’s College.

Funeral mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul, Mdina, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother GIUDITTA, today being the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Conti, Maria Galea.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARY on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by her children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

1.5.1979 – 20.2.2001 As the time goes by The thought gets deeper In our hearts and minds Cliff’s memory grows fonder and fonder who passed away at the age of 21 Lovingly remembered by his mother Elaine, his brother Ramon, step father Ray and all of his friends and relatives

In loving memory of LOLLY SCHEMBRI on the first anniversary of his demise, tomorrow, February 21. Fondly cherished and never forgotten by his children Jennifer, wife of Mario Ellul, Moira, Gordon, Audrey, Ruth, wife of James O’Flaherty Anthony and his wife Dorianne, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at Tal-Karmnu parish church, Balluta at 9.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest

