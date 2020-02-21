Obituaries

BALZAN. On February 17, MARY, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her sons Michael, Ino and his wife Monica, Tony and his wife Doreen, her daughter Marguerite and her partner Charles, sons of her late daughter Anna; Edward Patrick and Andrew James Abdilla, all her other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, February 21, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. Prayers are requested for the soul of Fr ANGELO JOHN MAMO, OP (1938-2020) who passed away on Wednesday, February 19, comforted by the Sacraments of the Church. His loss is greatly mourned by the Domnican Friars of the St Pius V Province of Malta, his siblings Fr Constantine, OP, Josephine, Sr Caroline, PSDP, Mother Paula, PSDP, Tony and his wife Helen, Tessie and her husband Joe, Guido and his wife Josephine, Eleno and his wife Anne, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated, præsente cadavere, tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, at St Dominic’s Priory church, Rabat, at 9am. Interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery will follow. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – Treasured memories of our dearest husband and father, ALFRED, who was called to eternal life two years ago. So dearly loved, so deeply missed. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Annemarie, Sarah, Nicola and Edward. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at the Ursuline Chapel, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord grant him eternal rest.

CARABOT – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved brother on the second anniversary of his passing away. May God grant him eternal rest. Forever in our hearts. Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

CARABOT. In loving and fond memories of a dear brother-in-law ALFRED on the second anniversary of his passing away. Remembered for his kind words, smile and gentleness. Always in our thoughts and prayers. David, Paul and Sue Sultana and their respective families.

GOUDER – TANCRED. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

KIRPALANI – LACHMAN. Remembering today with love and affection, the first anniversary of a dear father and nannu. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jasmine and Carmen. Rest in peace.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear sister PAT today the 34th anniversary of her death. Although long gone she is forever in our hearts. Peter and Diane.

PILLOW – MAURICE. Remembered with fondest love and gratitude, today on his 45th anniversary of his demise. Pat and Walter, Nicky and Carole.

RANDON – ALEXANDER. Dad, may each tear and each fond memory be a note of love rising to meet you. Always in our hearts, Mario, Roberta and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother, GEORGE, today the ninth anniversary of his going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers Lino, John, Tony, Winston and their families.

