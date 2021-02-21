Obituary

DE SALIS. On February 14, BERNARD PETER, aged 84, passed away very peacefully. Greatly loved husband of Monica, father of Piers and Hugo and grandfather of Max, Sam, Amelie and Sukie. Private cremation with close family only. A service to celebrate his life will be announced in due course.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of TONINU who was found dead at Għallis Tower 66 years ago. Never forgotten by his daughter Vivienne, relatives and friends.

BRINCAT. Next Wednesday, February 24, being the 38th birthday of CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela and her nephew Alexander, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. May we always strive to be as loving and caring as she was. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Rest in peace, dear, till we meet again.

CARABOT – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of our dear brother on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts Philip, Mary Ann and Sandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARABOT. In loving and fond memories of a dear brother-in-law, ALFRED, on the third anniversary of his passing away. Remembered for his kind words, smile and gentleness. Always in our thoughts and prayers. David, Paul and Sue Sultana and their respective families.

CARABOT − Treasured memories of our dear ALFRED, a loving husband and father, today being the third anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Annemarie, Sarah, Nicola, Edward. Lord grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO TONNA – THERESE. Treasured memories of our dear sister on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Mae, Tony, Frank. A prayer is kindly solicited.

D’EMMANUELE. In ever loving memory of our beloved SALVINO who passed away on February 25, 1968, and of his dear wife GIULIA who went to join him on January 17, 2015. Fondly remembered by son Godfrey, daughter Carmen, grandsons Drs Alistair and Oliver de Gaetano. Masses for the repose of their soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, February 21, at 11.30am and on Thursday, February 25, at 8.30am at Balzan parish church. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ENGERER – JOSEPH. Fondly remembered by his family on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, February 22, at 6pm, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Please remember him in your prayers.

GOUDER. In loving memory of Judge TANCRED GOUDER. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

GRECH – GEORGE S. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife, MaryRose, his children Catherine, Ivan, Roberta, Adrian and their families. Please remember him in your prayers.

KIRPALANI – LACHMAN. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu, today being the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered. Anna, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jasmine and Carmen.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace together with his beloved daughter Susan who joined him in eternity last month.

NAUDI – LOUIS. Cherished memories of a caring and loving father and grandfather on the 41st anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Olivia, Ilona, Vincent, Greta, David and Francesca.

PILLOW – MAURICE. Remembered with fondest love and gratitude, today on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Pat and Walter, Nicky and Carole.

PIROTTA – DOMENICO. Treasured memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise, always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RANDON. In loving memory of ALEXANDER, a beloved father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mario, Roberta and their respective families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in your care. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – LEONILDA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 44th anniversary of her demise tomorrow, February 22. God give her eternal rest. Laura and George Boffa and their family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother, GEORGE, today the 10th anniversary of his going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Cettina, widow of Lino and their families.

