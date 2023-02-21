Obituaries

BAYLISS. On February 19, MARY, aged 73, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles, her sisters Eileen and her husband Godwin Darmanin, Doreen and her husband Anthony Cachia, her sisters-in-law, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 9am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On February 19, at Gozo General Hospital, MARIA, beloved widow of George, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Tanya and her husband Joe Vella, George F. and his wife Doreen, Frances and her husband Roberto Anastasi, Miriam and her husband Benny Sultana, Noel and his wife Jennifer, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today at 4.30pm at the Gozo Cathedral, Victoria, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. Lord, greet her with Your warm embrace and grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the doctors and nurses at Karin Grech Hospital, the nursing team at the female ward at the Gozo General Hospital, for the professional tender loving care shown during her last days, Commcare/Healthmark nurses and podiatrist, staff at Friends for the Sick and the Elderly, Fr Joe Xerri of St Francis church, and her carer Jelly.

SANT. On February 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MABEL nèe Demajo, widow of Joseph, of Paola, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Raymond and his wife Mariella, Mario and his wife Lydia, her beloved grandchildren Jean Karl, Liam, Anthony, Stephanie, Gaby and Gail, their respective spouses and fiancées, her brother Charles, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, February 23, at 9.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for ISABEL GERA will be said on Saturday, February 25, at 5.45pm, at San Ġwann parish church.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of our dear brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, Philip, Mary Ann and Sandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOUDER – Judge TANCRED GOUDER. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

KIRPALANI – LACHMAN. Treasured memories of a dear father and nannu, today being the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jasmine and Carmen.

PACE – VINCENT. In loving memory of a most beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Agnes, his children Simonne and Rosanne, his grandchildren Stephanie, Peter, John and Julia, his great-grandson Luca and all the family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

RANDON – ALEXANDER. Very fond and loving memories of a dearest father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RIZZO – MIMI. Cherished memories of a most beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Joe, Christopher, Keith, Maria and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF – JOSEPHINE. In memory of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Nathalie, her sons Ray and Philip and their families.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother, GEORGE, today the 12th anniversary of his going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers Winston, Tony and Bella and their families.

In loving memory of a dearest husband and father GEORGE on the 12th anniversary of his demise 19.11.37 – 21.02.11 Forever in our hearts Antoinette, Pierre and Vicky together with their families and loved ones.

MARYANN BORG - Cherished memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by her daughter Edith, widow of Arthur, her son Dr Joe Borg and his wife Isabelle and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GIUSEPPE MIFSUD BONNICI - 1930-2019. On the fourth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22 at 10am at the Jesuit church, Valletta, and at 6.30pm at the Carmelite Basilica, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

Treasured and loving memories of our most precious and beloved mother MARIA SULLIVAN, née ATTILIO 15.5.1928 - 21.2.2020 today being the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by her seven children Lydia, David, Stanley, Gloria, Robert, Peter, Mark and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Maribel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

