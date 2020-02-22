Obituary

RIZZO. On February 21, ERMINIA, née Mallia (Mimi), passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Joseph, her sons Chris and his wife Elaine, Keith and his wife Loraine, her daughter Maria and her husband Alfred Pisani, Denise, widow of her son Steven, her beloved grandchildren Mark, Francesca, Gabriella, Michael, Nicholas, Lisa, Nigel, Alexandra, Marcus and Rebecca. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sister, Julie Costa and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves today, Saturday, February 22, at 1.30pm for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of my husband ANTHONY today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Gracienne.

CREMONA – RENÉ A. Remembered with love today and always. Miriam, John and Anthony.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of MAY, today the 34th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Anton and his wife Geraldine, Fra’ John, her grandsons Peter and Ian, and her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – SARA, née Darmanin Demajo. In loving memory of a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the ninth anniversary of her death. Forever in our prayers and in our hearts. Simone, Angela and John.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her demise.

You are beside us in all we do,

Your love and guidance will see us through.

As each day dawns we whisper low God bless you Mum,

We love and miss you so.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and her grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Lisa, Jamie, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

