Obituary

BONELLO. On February 21, Fr DANIEL BONELLO, OP, aged 85. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers at the Dominican Province, his sibling Sr Marija (Salesians) and Doris, Eman and Graziella, Adreana and her husband Silvio, Silvana, George and his wife Rita, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Fr Daniel will be lying in repose at Il-Madonna tal-Għar church, Rabat, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 23, in the morning. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will then be held at 2pm followed by interment in the Dominican Order’s grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to show its appreciation towards the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Villa Messina, Rabat.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Gracienne and in-laws Joe and Teresina Blackman. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – SARA, née Darmanin Demajo. In loving memory of a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 10th anniversary of her death. Forever in our prayers and in our hearts. Simone, Angela and John.

JONES – MAY, née Bonello Du Puis. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean-Paul, Liam, Nicola, Alan and Kate, Ella, Andrew and Edward. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise.

A special smile, a special face

In our hearts, a special place.

Memories are a gift to treasure.

Ours of you, Mum, will last forever.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and her grand-children Michael, Amanda, Lisa, Jamie, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of MARY, a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grand-mother, today the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her daughter Josephine and her husband Michael Camilleri, her grandchildren Mike, Chris, Alex, Hannah and her husband Hampton Hughes. May she rest in peace.

