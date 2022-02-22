Obituary

ABELA. On February 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEMMA, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her daughter Daphne, her daughter-in-law Judith, her sisters Mary Louise and Vivien, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, February 24, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for ADRIAN GAUCI, of Floriana, residing in Siġġiewi, will be celebrated on Monday, February 28, at 6.30pm, at the Church of the Holy Cross (tal-Kapuċċini), Floriana. The presence of his relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today 22 years since his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Gracienne and in-laws Joseph and Teresina Blackman.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of MAY, today the 36th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Anton and his wife Geraldine, Fra’ John, her grandsons Peter and Ian, and her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – SARA, née Darmanin Demajo. In loving memory of a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 11th anniversary of her death. Forever in our prayers and in our hearts. Simone, Angela and John.

JONES – MAY, née Bonello Du Puis. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean-Paul, Liam, Nicola, Alan, Kate and George, Ella, Andrew and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her demise.

We think about you always,

We talk about you still.

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain.

To walk and guide us through our lives,

Until we meet again.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and her grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Lisa, Jamie, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and missed by Josephine and Michael Camilleri, Mike, Chris, Alex, Hannah and her husband Hampton Hughes her sisters and in-laws. May she rest in peace.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – LEONILDA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, on the 45th anniversary of her demise, today 22.02.2022. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Laura and George and all the family in Australia, also family in Malta and Canada.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.