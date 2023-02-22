Obituaries

GUILLAUMIER. On February 20, at her residence in Kappara, CARMEN, widow of Brian, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her brothers, Alfred Bonello and his wife Agnes, Dr Joseph Bonello and his wife Josette, her brother-in-law Mark and his wife Claire, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROUKOZ. On February 20, JAMILÈ, widow of Emile Iskander Yousif, of Lebanon and residing in Santa Venera, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her son Charles and his wife Anne née Patiniott, her daughters Mary (UK), Jackline who took care of her and Grace (USA), her grandchildren Daniela and Karl, her brothers and sisters and their respective families, relatives and numerous friends in Malta and Lebanon. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 22, at 10.30am, for Santa Venera parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Gracienne and in-laws Joseph and Teresina Blackman.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of MAY, today the 37th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son Anton and his wife Geraldine, and her grandsons Peter and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – SARA, née Darmanin Demajo. In loving memory of a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 12th anniversary of her death. Forever in our prayers and in our hearts. Simone, Angela and John.

JONES – MAY, née Bonello Du Puis. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean-Paul, Liam, Nicola, Alan, Kate and George, Ella, Andrew and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Time changes nothing. We still miss the sound of your voice, the wisdom of your advice, the stories you shared. So no, time changes nothing. We miss you just as much as we did the day you passed away. We love you always and will never forget. Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and her grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Lisa, Jamie, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. Treasured memories of MARY, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Gone but never forgotten by Josephine and her husband Michael Camilleri, her much loved grandchildren Mike, Chris, Alex, Hannah and her husband Hampton Hughes and Oliver her great-grandson.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – LEONILDA. Remembering a dear mama’, grandmother, great-grandmother and great, great-grandmother, with love and tenderness especially today, on the 46th anniversary of her passing. Laura, George and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

GIUSEPPE MIFSUD BONNICI - 1930-2019. On the fourth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 10am at the Jesuit church, Valletta, and at 6.30pm at the Carmelite Basilica, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

NORMAN STIVALA. On Sunday, February 19, passed away peacefully, aged 77, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Diann, his children Luke and his wife Abigail, Deborah and her husband Noel, his grandchildren Timothy, Miguel, Emily, his sisters Marilyn Tanti and Tanya Cassar, his brothers Paul and Frederick, his sister Rita Vella, brothers and sisters-in-law, his numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

