Obituaries

JONES. On February 22, MAY née Bonello Du Puis, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Simon, Cecily and her husband Nicky Grech, Clarissa and her husband Jean-Paul Fleri Soler, her precious grandchildren Liam, Nicola and her husband Alan Galea, Ella and her boyfriend Andrew Darmanin and Edward, her adored great-grandchild Kate, her sister Monica and her husband Alfred Busietta, her sisters-in-law Tessie widow of Albert and Iris widow of George, her brother-in-law Cecil and his wife Edwidge, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 24 at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward 4, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for their exceptional care in her last days. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. On February 21, MARIA née Attilio passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude surrounded by all her beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her seven children, Lydia and her husband Simon Bonello, David and his wife Christine, Stanley and his wife Margaret, Gloria and her husband Mario Psaila Savona, Robert and his wife Christiane, Peter and his wife Brigitte, Mark and his wife Phyllis, and her beloved carer Maribel. She also leaves to mourn her grandchildren, Amanda, David, Nicola, Stephanie, Rebecca, Malcolm, Ian, Lara, Nicholas, Francesca, Kyra, Craig, Timmy, Samantha, Mark, Stephanie, Michael and all their spouses, and her great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Sophie, Timmy, Max, Daniel, Nick, Michelle, Sophie, Christian, George, Luke, Ben, Thomas, Oliver, Harry, Matthew and Mila, along with her brothers, Ciro, Pasquale, Salvatore and their spouses, and her in-laws Elvira, Teresa, Rita Toledo, Lilian Camilleri, Lina Sullivan, Theresa Sullivan and Ronnie Agius, her numerous nephews and nieces. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday, February 24, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit community will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the 37th birthday of CHANEL MARIE BRINCAT, née Busuttil, a Mass in her memory will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 24, at 7.30pm, at St Anthony’s church, Birkirkara (near Birkirkara police station). The attendance of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

In thanks

Hanne Falzon together with her children, Michael and his wife Helen, Christian, Peter and Annalisa would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, as well as all the relatives, friends and colleagues of Joe who attended the Mass, sent flowers and in any other way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of Joseph Falzon who passed away on January 24, 2020.

Thanks also to the doctors and staff at both Karin Grech and Mater Dei Hospitals who cared for him and especially the Resus. department who did their best to make him comfortable on his last day.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of TONINU who was found dead at Għallis Tower 65 years ago. Never forgotten by his daughter Vivienne, relatives and friends.

D’EMMANUELE. In ever loving memory of our beloved SALVINO, husband of the late Giulia, who passed away on February 25, 1968. Fondly remembered by his son Godfrey, daughter Carmen, widow of Maurice, grandsons Drs Alistair and Oliver de Gaetano, relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of JOSEPH fondly remembered by Kathleen, Moira and their families.

FERRANTE DARBOIS. In loving memory of HENRI, today being the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So loved and missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. In loving memory of Dr JOHN MANGION on the first anniversary of his death. Forever remembered by his family in Malta. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, February 24, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

MARICH – ALFRED. In loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather who passed away 28 years ago today.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Forever loved by his daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, his sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee, Susan and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Mary Lourdes and family.

You left me beautiful memories

Your love is still my guide

Although I cannot see you

You are always at my side.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

OLIVIERI – JOE. Fondly remembered by his dear wife Marie-Louise, his children Louis and his wife Elizabeth, Josette and her husband Steve Naudi, Brigid and her husband Patrick White and grandchildren.

PANTALLERESCO – TERRY. In loving memory of a dear aunt, today the eight anniversary of her death. In my thoughts and prayers. Helga.

