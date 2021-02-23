Obituaries

CALIGARI – EMMANUEL (Wally), of Tal-Ibraġ. A truly special person overflowing with love and kindness. Treasured, much loved and deeply mourned by his wife Carmen, his children Diane, Joseanne and her husband Joe, Colin and his partner Johanne, Mark and his wife Caroline and Kevin, grandchildren Andre, Ellie-Anne, Nicky Jr, Michela, Kyle, Ian, Neil, Luke, Veronique, Isaac and Jake and his great-grandchildren Kaiya, Blake and Jade whom he adored. Also missed and mourned by brothers-in-law John and Tom and sisters-in-law Mary and Tessa, numerous other relatives and friends. Family and close friends are invited to bid him farewell at Mass, on Thursday, February 25, at 2pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

Sweet Jesus and Heavenly Father keep him safe and loved forever.

CARUANA. On February 22, PUBLIUS, ex-Fleet Chief, Royal Navy, aged 88, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmenin (Cammonin), his daughters Marthese, wife of Joe Friggieri, Anna, wife of Martin Trapani, and Liliana, wife of Charles Baldacchino, his most precious grandchildren Keith, Sabrina, Krystle, Shaun, Kurt and Karl, their spouses and partners, and his great-grandchildren Jade, Ella, Adam, Jack and Kate, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Marija, Rabat, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Roseville, Attard, for the loving care and dedication during his stay.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest aunty Lina, on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family.

FERRANTE DARBOIS. In loving memory of HENRI, today being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So loved and missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARICH – ALFRED. In loving memory of a most exemplary father and grandfather who taught us the golden rules of life. Fondly remembered today on the 29th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers Doreen, Caroline and Louise, his sons-in-law and grandchildren.

OLIVIERI – JOE. Fondly re-membered by his dear wife Marie-Louise, his children Louis and his wife Elizabeth, Josette and her husband Steve Naudi, Brigid and her husband Patrick White and grand-children.

PADOVANI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, on the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her brother John, her sister Margaret, her nephews and nieces and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Tuesday, February 23, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

