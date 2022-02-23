Obituary

ZAMMIT. On February 21, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MAE, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Marie Louise Falzon, her sister Victoria and her husband Edward Melillo, her sisters-in-law Victoria Zammit, widow of her brother Andre’, and Rosanne, widow of her brother Joe, her brother-in-law Michael Sant, widower of her sister Monica, her beloved nephews and nieces Maria, Roberta, Ian, Alison, Robin, Jason, Pia, Gianni, Michelle, Mireille, Mark, David, Edward and Angela and their families, numerous relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Thursday, February 24, at 9.30am. Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at Lija parish church, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to express gratitude to the entire nursing staff at Mother Theresa Ward 1 for the infinite care and attention extended to Mae over the last years.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said on Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest auntie LINA, on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – HENRI. In loving memory of our dear father. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. His family.

MARICH – ALFRED. In loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his death.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measures.

Forever in our hearts. His daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, his sons-in-law and grandchildren.

PADOVANI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her brother John, her sister Margaret, her nephews and nieces and their families.

