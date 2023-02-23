Obituary

SCHEMBRI. On February 21, few days shy of his 88th birthday, LOLLY (of Ascot House), passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He will be dearly mourned and fondly remember by his beloved children Jennifer and her husband Mario, Moira, Gordon, Ruth and her husband James, Anthony and his wife Dorianne and Audrey, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his partner Margaret. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Friday, February 24, at 8am, for the Carmelite church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadevere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We would like to thank Hospice Malta for all the help and support they have given us in our time of need.

Requiem Mass

Mass for ISABEL GERA will be said on Saturday, February 25, at 5.45pm, at San Ġwann parish church.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest aunty LINA on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family.

FERRANTE DARBOIS. In loving memory of HENRI. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So loved and missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARICH – ALFRED. In loving memory of a great father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his death.

When someone you love becomes a memory,

The memory becomes a treasure.

Forever in our hearts. Doreen, Caroline and Louise, his sons-in-law and grandchildren.

OLIVIERI – JOE. Fondly remembered by his dear wife Marie-Louise, his children Josette and her husband Steve Naudi, Brigid and her husband Patrick White, his daughter-in-law Elizabeth, widow of Louis Olivieri, and his grandchildren.

VELLA ZARB. Treasured unfading memories of my beloved father EDDIE who lost his life tragically on 23.2.1976 at Floriana. Dearest Papa you had a heart of gold and will remain forever in my heart. Anna. Lord Jesus give him eternal happiness.

In memory, on his birthday ALFRED RICHARD DARMENIA GAIJ taken from us on January 24, 2015. Alfred's life was a blessing, his memory a treasure. Alfred is forever loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. His wife Josephine, Fiorentina, Stefan and Kai Robert, grandchildren, sisters, in-laws and all relatives and friends.

