Obituaries

GALEA. On February 23, at Loyola House, Naxxar, FR ANTHONY GALEA, SJ, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, at 3.30pm at the parish church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request, but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers would be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

GATT. On February 21, GIOVANNI, of Żejtun, aged 94, passed peacefully away at Karin Grech Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Maria, his son Guzi, his sisters Josephine and Manwela and their families, the families of his late brother Generoso and his late sister Stella, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, at 8.15am for St Gregory church, Żejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at the Żejtun Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES. On February 22, MAY née Bonello Du Puis, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Simon, Cecily and her husband Nicky Grech, Clarissa and her husband Jean-Paul Fleri Soler, her precious grandchildren Liam, Nicola and her husband Alan Galea, Ella and her boyfriend Andrew Darmanin and Edward, her adored great-grandchild Kate, her sister Monica and her husband Alfred Busietta, her sisters-in-law Tessie widow of Albert and Iris widow of George, her brother-in-law Cecil and his wife Edwidge, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, February 24, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward 4, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for their exceptional care in her last days.

TESTONE. On February 22, GIUZEPPINA (Jessie), aged 105, passed away peacefully at Saint Catherine’s Home, Attard, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughters Mary Rose wife of Edgar Paul Cassar, Bianca wife of Joseph Tonna, Paulette, widow of her son Aldo, her grandchildren, Tiziana and David Boyland, Antonella and Thomas Juul Jensen, and Chiara and Antonio Testone, great grandchildren, Emilia, Mattias, Annabelle and Tabitha, her sister Connie Ciantar, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at the Parish Church of St Mary, Attard, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the dear Lord enfold her in His glory, may she find eternal rest. The family would like to thank the sisters, carers and staff at Saint Catherine Home, Attard, for their dedication and care.

Requiem Mass

Today being the 37th birthday of CHANEL MARIE BRINCAT, née Busuttil, a Mass in her memory will be said today, Monday, Feb-ruary 24, at 7.30pm, at St Anthony’s church, Birkirkara (near Birkir-kara police station). The atten-dance of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

ABELA. Remembering my dear sister LINA, with so much love and affection, today her 10th anniversary. Mary.

ATTARD. In loving memory of JANEY, née Galea. Today the 10th anniversary of her death. Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BONAVIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved JOSEPH on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, at San Ġorg Preca chapel, Blata l-Bajda at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER – NIKOLAI. Forever a great big heartache. But always a beautiful memory of you – who we loved so much. Mama, Papa, Karina, Amelia and Eloise.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of his son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – ALFRED. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 14th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his children Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

MIĆOVIĆ – MARY and JULIANA. Remembering our mother, grand-mother, sister and aunt on their anniversary on February 24, 24 years apart. Greatly missed and loved, may God grant them eternal rest and peace. Please remember them in your prayers. Milíca, Milós, Monica, Roberta, Andrea and Mark. “See I have not forgotten you and have carved you in the palm of my hand” (Isaiah).

ZARB ADAMI – LINA. Cherished memories of our dear mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her children Geoffrey, Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Adriana, widow of her son Noel, and her grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

