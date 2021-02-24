Obituaries

BEZZINA. On February 22, CARMEN née Soler, aged 100, widow of Lawrence, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Christine and her husband Martin Said, Claire and her husband Stephen Saliba. Her grandsons Brian and Yvette, Peter and Sandra, Kevin, Nigel and Glorianne and Kurt, her great-grandchildren Maya, Michael, Zoe, Zach and Nicola, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, February 25, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, for their care and dedication.

CARUANA. On February 22, PUBLIUS, ex-Fleet Chief, Royal Navy, aged 88, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmenin (Cammonin), his daughters Marthese, wife of Joe Friggieri, Anna, wife of Martin Trapani, and Liliana, wife of Charles Baldacchino, his most precious grandchildren Keith, Sabrina, Krystle, Shaun, Kurt and Karl, their spouses and partners, and his great-grandchildren Jade, Ella, Adam, Jack and Kate, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, February 24, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Marija, Rabat, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Roseville, Attard, for the loving care and dedication during his stay.

PACE. On February 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Agnes, née Saliba, his two daughters Simonne and her husband Joseph Schembri and Rosanne Pantelic, his grandchildren Stephanie, Peter, John and Julia, his great-grandson Luca, his brothers and sister Alphonse, Victor, Marlene, Joseph and Frank and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 24, at 8.30am, for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In sweet remembrance of my beloved sister LINA, on her 11th anniversary. Mary.

ATTARD. In loving memory of JANEY, née Galea. Today the 11th anniversary of her death, Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG OLIVIER – NIKOLAI. My mind still talks to you, my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you are at peace. You are missed, you are loved. Mama, Papa, Karina, Alex, Amelia and Eloise.

BRINCAT. Today being the 38th birthday of CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela and her nephew Alexander, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. May we always strive to be as loving and caring as she was. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Rest in peace, dear, till we meet again.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of his son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of a true gentleman, VINCENT, today being the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his daughters Bianca, Mariella, Lucienne, his sons Tonio and his wife Joanne, Sandro and his wife Ann, his grandchildren Jan and Marilena, Zoe and Jan, Tara and David, Sasha and Leanne. Also remembered by his great-grandchildren Karl, Max, Thomas and Jamie. Please remember him in your prayers.

ZARB ADAMI – LINA. Cherished memories of our dear mother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her children Geoffrey, Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Adriana, widow of her son Noel, and her grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

