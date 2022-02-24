Obituary

LUBRANO. On February 5, MAURICE, aged 90, passed away. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Terry, his children Massimo, Andreina and Vanya, his grandchildren and their spouses and partners, his great-grandchildren, his sisters Margaret and Victoria, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Friday, February 25, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said tomorrow Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ABELA. Remembering my dear sister LINA with so much love and affection on her 12th anniversary. Mary.

ATTARD. In loving memory of JANEY, née Galea. Today the 12th anniversary of her death, Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG OLIVIER – NIKOLAI.

Those we love don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day.

Always in our prayers. We love you. Mama, papa, Karina, Alex, Amelia and Eloise.

BRINCAT. Today, Thursday, February 24, being the 39th birthday of CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela and her nephews Alexander and baby Zacherya, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. May we always strive to be as loving and caring as she was. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Rest in peace, dear, till we meet again.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, wife of his late son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – ALFRED. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 16th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his children Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

MICOVIC – MARY and JULIANA. Remembering our mother, sister and aunt today, with so much love and gratitude for their lives with us. Milica, Milos, Monica, Roberta, Andrea and Mark. Truly my soul waiteth upon God. From him cometh my salvation, he only is my rock, he is my defence. Psalm 62.

OLIVIERI – JOE. Fondly remembered by his dear wife Marie-Louise, his children Louis and his wife Elizabeth, Josette and her husband Steve Naudi, Brigid and her husband Patrick White and grandchildren.

ZARB ADAMI – LINA. Cherished memories of our dear mother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her children Geoffrey, Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Tanya, widow of her son Geoffrey, Adriana, widow of her son Noel, and her grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

