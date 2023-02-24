Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On February 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CATHERINE, aged 72, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters and brothers, Marianne and her husband John Farrugia, Josephine, Antoine, Saviour, Dione and Emily and their families, her beloved nephews and nieces Samuel, Bobby, Lisa, Nicola, Simon, Justine, Timmy, Deborah, Rachel and their families, her great-nephews and nieces Alex, Amy, Zoe, Chloe, Ella, Jael, Kayzen and Ben, her aunt Nancy, widow of Moses Sammut, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 7.30am for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Poor Clares of St Julian’s and Aid to the Church in Need, 35, Mdina Road, Attard, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank staff at the oncology centre and Hospice Malta, Balzan, for all the help and support given.

CORDINA. On February 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALV, of Floriana, aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Amelia, his children Michel and his wife Simone, Sandra, his son-in-law Martin Attard Montalto, his grandchildren Petra and Oscar, Luke and Philippa, Matthew and Mireille, Timothy and Stefania, Lisa and Ben, his great-grandchildren Beppe, Lucy, Ella, Sam, his brothers and sisters Antida, Jane, Benny and Anna, Michael and Maria, May, widow of his brother Joe, his sister-in-law Therese and her husband James Fraser, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, at 9am for the Capuchins Church of the Holy Cross in Floriana, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Roseville for their care and dedication. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAMBIN. On February 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, of Birkirkara, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved three children Oriel, Tiziana and Glencora and their respective families, his grandchildren, his siblings and their families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, at 8am, for St Helen`s Basilica parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul`s Bay. Donations to Dar Bjorn, Qormi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – LINA. In loving memory of my beloved sister. Ever so close to my heart and prayers. May she rest in peace. Mary.

ATTARD. In loving memory of JANEY, née Galea. Today the 13th anniversary of her death, Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG OLIVIER – NIKOLAI. Those we love and lost walk beside us. I feel your arm on my shoulders. You are loved and missed every second of every day. Mama, papa, Karina, Alex, Amelia and Eloise.

BRINCAT. Today, February 24, being the 40th birthday of CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and his wife Daniela, her dear nephews Alexander and Zachery, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.15pm, at Holy Family church, Iklin. Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of his son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren.

MALLIA – ALFRED. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 17th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his children Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

ZARB ADAMI – LINA. Cherished memories of our dear mother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her children Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Tanya, widow of her son Geoffrey, Adriana, widow of her son Noel, and her grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

MARY and JULIANA MICOVIC Remembering our mother, sister and aunt today with so much love and gratitude for their lives with us. Milica, Milos, Monica, Roberta, Andrea and Mark. “Truly my soul waiteth upon God. From him cometh my salvation – he only is my rock,he is my defense”. Psalm 62

