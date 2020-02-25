GALEA. On February 23, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Fr ANTHONY GALEA, SJ, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, February 25, at 3.30pm at the parish church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request, but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers would be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

MAMO. On February 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDITH née Pace, wife of the late Perit Eric R. Mamo, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Cedric and his wife Louise, Simon and his partner Valeska, Julian and his wife Adri-ana, Stephen and his wife Tatiana, and her daughter-in-law Rowena Busietta Sant Fournier, her grand-children Steve, Joanna, Jerome, Hugo, Marcus, Sam, Sarah, Allen, Valentina, Thomas, Federica, Ben-jamin and her great grandchildren Alex, George, Kim and Jack, as well as her sisters Dorothy Fenech Pace and Bernadette Pace, her in-laws Lina Pace, Sheila Webber Andreas-son, Bernadette Mamo and Ruth Mamo, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, at 2pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On Saturday, February 22, at St Vincent de Paul residence, MARY, aged 90, passed away peacefully and has gone to join her late husband John and her little angel, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Josephine and her husband Prof. Michael Camilleri, and her pride and joy, four grandchildren Mike, Chris, Alex and Hannah (and her husband Hampton Hughes); her sisters Maggie Azzopardi, Carmelina Cassar, Georgette Galea, Bernardette LeMare and her husband Robert, Doris Camilleri, her sisters-in-law Jane Cassar, Bernardette Schembri, Violet Schembri and Sister Cecilia Schembri, and brother-in-law Prof. Lino Cutajar; nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, as well as the amazing carers Anna Vella and Antonia Bartolo who were with her until her last breath. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, February 25, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. May she rest in peace. We wish to thank the staff at JP4, St Vincent de Paul residence for their amazing care and friendship over several years.

TESTONE. On February 22, GIUZEPPINA (Jessie), aged 105, passed away peacefully at Saint Catherine’s Home, Attard, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Mary Rose, wife of Edgar Paul Cassar, Bianca, wife of Joseph Tonna, Paulette, widow of her son Aldo, her grandchildren Tiziana and David Boyland, Antonella and Thomas Juul Jensen, and Chiara and Antonio Testone, great- grandchildren Emilia, Mattias, Annabelle and Tabitha, her sister Connie Ciantar, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the parish church of St Mary, Attard, today, Tuesday, February 25, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Dear Lord enfold her in His Glory, may she find eternal Rest. The family would like to thank the sisters, carers and staff at Saint Catherine’s Home for their dedication and care.

ZAMMIT MARMARÀ. On February 24, JOSEPH, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Marcel and his wife Theresa, Carmen and her husband John, his grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Mark, Sarah and her husband Keith and Nadine, his great-grandchildren Jack, Julia, Sophia and Eric, his sisters Carmen, widow of Roy, Juliet, widow of Josef, his brothers-in-law Charles, Saviour and his wife Pauline, Frank and his wife Brenda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, February 27, at 9.30am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, for their exceptional care.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of ISABEL GERA will be said today, at 6.30pm, at San Ġwann parish church, being the first anniversary of her demise.

In Memoriam

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of ALEXANDRA, née Mattei, on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her sons Alexander and his wife Kathleen, Jean-Claude and her grandchildren George, Karina and Stefano. May she rest in peace.

BUSUTTIL – MAY, née Gambin. In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Maryann, Joanna, Paul Roberta, Clare and Joseph, in-laws and grandchildren.

CARABEZ – RITA. Treasured memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Josette, MaryAnn, Carol, Jennifer and Pierre and their families.

CASTLES – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, STELLA, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Tessie, wife of Francis, and Alfred, husband of Lorna, grand-children, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PALMIER – PAULINE. Re-membering my dear mother on the 17th anniversary of her death. Gone but never forgotten. Edwidge, Charles and family.

PALMIER. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grand-mother, POLLY. Greatly loved, missed and remembered always by your son Charles, Rita, Abigail, Rachel and Sarah.

ROBERTSON – WILLIAM, 1997. Remembering a wonderful husband, father and best friend with so much love. May he rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

SANT MANDUCA – MAUD. In loving memory of a dearest mother-in-law and grandmother. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Louisette, Peter and Nicholas.

VELLA – Mro JOSEPH VELLA. On the second anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and forever cherished by the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, for whom he wrote his greatest choral works and with whom he performed in Malta and beyond. We pledge to honour his legacy and his name, and to make the world more beautiful with his music.

Ars longa, vita brevis.

‘His fate and fame shall be

An echo and a light unto eternity.’ (Shelley).

