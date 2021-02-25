In Memoriam

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of ALEXANDRA, née Mattei, on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her sons Alexander and his wife Kathleen, and Jean-Claude, and her grandchildren George, Karina and Stefano. May she rest in peace.

CARABEZ – RITA. Treasured memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children MaryAnn, Carol, Jennifer and Pierre and their families.

CASTLES – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memo-ries of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, STELLA, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her children Tessie, wife of Francis and Alfred, husband of Lorna, grand-children, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

GERA. In loving memory of ISABEL, today the second anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed, always loved. Francis, Alison and Slaw, Pat and Ed.

GRIMA – EDWIGE. Re-membering our dearest mother, always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, Marian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PALMIER – PAULINE. Taken from us 18 years ago.

In our hearts your memory lingers,

Sweetly tender, fond and true,

There is not a day, dear mother,

That we don’t think of you.

Sleep in heavenly peace dear mum. We miss you so much Dorothy, Sam and family.

PALMIER – PAULINE. Trea-sured memories of my dear mother on the 18th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by Edwidge, Charles and family.

ROBERTSON – WILLIAM, 1997. Though the years roll by, the happy memories of a wonderful husband and father will never fade. May he rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA – Mro JOSEPH VELLA. On the third anniversary of his passing. Fondly re-membered and forever cherished by the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, for whom he wrote his greatest choral works and with whom he performed in Malta and beyond. We pledge to honour his legacy and his name, and to make the world more beautiful with his music. Ars longa, vita brevis. His fate and fame shall be, an echo and a light unto eternity. Shelley.

