Obituary

von BROCKDORFF. On February 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE née Laurenti, widow of Frederick, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Nathalie and her husband Andrew Castillo, her sons Ray and his wife Mariella, Philip and his wife Christine; her treasured grandchildren David and his wife Hannah, Francesca and her husband Jonathan, Elisa, Marc and his wife Dani, Bettina, Bernard and Nicola as well as her great-grandchildren Toby, Alistair, Sam and Tommy. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, March 1, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said today Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated. The Mass will also be streamed live at https://fb.me/e/2ifZ4WgTy

In Memoriam

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of ALEXANDRA, née Mattei, on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her sons Alexander and his wife Kathleen, Jean-Claude, and her grandchildren George, Karina and Stefano. May she rest in peace.

CARABEZ – RITA. Treasured memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Maryanne, Josette, Carol, Jennifer and Pierre and their families.

CASTLES – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of STELLA on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her children Tessie and husband Francis, Alfred and wife Lorna, grandchildren Leonard, Doreen, Jonathan, Francesca and Michel and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of VINCENT, unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father and grandfather, today being the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved, never forgotten and greatly missed by his wife Marie, his daughter Marie-Klaire and her partner Stuart, his son Jan-Karl and his wife Kristina and his grandson Gianluca. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERA – ISABEL. In ever loving memory, on the third anniversary of her demise.

GRIMA – EDWIGE. Remembering our dearest mother, always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Mona, Suni, Marian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PALMIER – PAULINE. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother. Missing you always, remembering you forever. Charles, Rita, Abigail, Rachel and Sarah.

PALMIER – PAULINE. Treasured memories of my dear mother on the 19th anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace. Edwidge, Charles and family.

ROBERTSON – WILLIAM, 1997. 25 years without you but we still remember your love, kindness and wonderful humour everyday. Rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA – Mro JOSEPH VELLA. On the fourth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and forever cherished by the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, for whom he wrote his greatest choral works and with whom he performed in Malta and beyond. We pledge to honour his legacy and his name, and to make the world more beautiful with his music. Ars longa, vita brevis. His fate and fame shall be, an echo and a light unto eternity. Shelley.

