Obituaries

MAMO. On February 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDITH née Pace, wife of the late Perit Eric R. Mamo, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Cedric and his wife Louise, Simon and his partner Valeska, Julian and his wife Adriana, Stephen and his wife Tatiana, and her daughter-in-law Rowena Busietta Sant Fournier, her grandchildren Steve, Joanna, Jerome, Hugo, Marcus, Sam, Sarah, Allen, Valentina, Thomas, Federica, Benjamin and her great- grandchildren Alex, George, Kim and Jack, as well as her sisters Dorothy Fenech Pace and Bernadette Pace, her in-laws Lina Pace, Sheila Wenner Andreasson, Bernadette Mamo and Ruth Mamo, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, today, Wednesday, February 26, at 2pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

OSWALD. On February 22, PETER passed away peacefully in his sleep. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Tanya née Rausi, his son Kurt and his wife Diane, his daughter Kelly and her partner Justin, his beloved grandchildren Kate and Jane, his only sister Yvonne and her husband Dean, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. A memorial Mass will be held tomorrow, February 27, at the chapel of the University of Malta, at 6pm, as his body was donated to medical research. Prayers are solicited.

VELLA. On February 24, at Balzan Convent, Sr M. ROSARIA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 91, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated by Rev. Fr Salvino Micallef today, Wednesday, February 26, at the chapel of the convent of the Sisters of Charity, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan, at 9.30am. Mass will be followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT MARMARÀ. On February 24, JOSEPH, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Marcel and his wife Theresa, Carmen and her husband John, his grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Mark, Sarah and her husband Keith, and Nadine, his great-grandchildren Jack, Julia, Sophia and Eric, his sisters Carmen, widow of Roy, Juliet, widow of Josef, his brothers-in-law Charles, Saviour and his wife Pauline, Frank and his wife Brenda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 27, at 9.30am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, for their exceptional care.

In Memoriam

BORG – PETER. In memory of a dear brother on the ninth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by his sister Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his brother Tony and his wife Maria and their respective families. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG BELLANTI – NOELLE. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, especially today, the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA FEARNE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his son John, his daughter-in-law Rebecca and his grandson Matthew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. In loving memory of our dear brother RAPHAEL, today, the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with much love by his siblings Michael, Christine, Jackie, Philip and their spouses. Also by his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul tomorrow, February 27, at 6pm at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Sliema.

“Silent memories keep you near,

As time unfolds another year.

Out of our lives you may be gone,

But in our hearts you still live on”

GRIMA – ROMEO. In ever loving memory of a dear father on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

HERRERA – ROSE. In loving memory of our dear mother, always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

LEWIS – ST JOHN (Sinji). Today the first anniversary since his murder in Leeds, W York, UK. Treasured and always loved and prayed for. Sadly missed by dad, stepmum Minda and stepsister Vhe.

PACE. In loving memory of DORIS on the 26th anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PACE – VIOLET. In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who departed this life 18 years ago today. Fondly remembered by her children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, her in-laws Stephanie Pace and Norman Grima, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

PSAILA – JOSEPH M. and HELEN, née Spiteri Paris, loving and dedicated parents. Remembered by their children Marlene Schranz, Marthese Flynn, Margaret Rose, Herbert, Eric, Edward and their families. Eternal rest grant unto them O Lord.

SANT – MARY, née Portanier. Remembering with love and gratitude a dear mother and grandmother, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. May she rest in the peace of the Lord. Her children Ann, Rose, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and their respective families.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – MARIO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow, the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten, always remembered with love and affection by his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his sons Peter Paul and Paul Stephen and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

Sale of antiques in aid of Birkirkara parish church

A sale of antiques, old furniture and collectibles will be held at St Helen’s Parish Centre, Birkirkara (at the back of St Helen’s church) from March 5 to 11. Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and from 5 to 7.30pm. On Saturday and Sunday, mornings only.

Philately club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philatelic Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 5pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call on 7931 5509.

