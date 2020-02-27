Obituaries

BORG. On February 26, NICHOLAS, aged 69, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Angela, his children Francesca and her husband Antonio, Joanna and her fiancé Marc Anthony, his granddaughter Aurora, his sister Anna, family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, February 28, at Mosta parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELMAR. On February 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, BEATRICE (BICE), aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her sons Fr Mario, Paul and his wife Paula, James and his wife Josephine, Michael and his wife Ramona, her grandchildren Sharon and her fiancé Luke, Janice and her fiancé Jean, Justine and her fiancé Luca, Jeremy, Julian, Julia and Miguel, her great-grandson Jan, her brothers Joe and Oscar, in-laws, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 27, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mqabba cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

OSWALD. On February 22, PETER passed away peacefully in his sleep. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Tanya née Rausi, his son Kurt and his wife Diane, his daughter Kelly and her partner Justin, his beloved grandchildren Kate and Jane, his only sister Yvonne and her husband Dean, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. A memorial Mass will be held today, Thursday, February 27, at the chapel of the University of Malta, at 6pm, as his body was donated to Medical Research. Prayers are solicited.

TABONE. On February 26, at home, JOE, husband of Bella, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Sharyn and her husband Chris Iwanik, his son Trevor and his wife Jana, his grandchildren Marcus and his fiancée Chiara Modestini, Alain and Vicky, his brother John and his wife Josephine, his sister Nora Corcoran, his sister-in-law Anna Cachia and his brother-in-law Tony Vella and his wife Marie. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, February 28, at 9am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Friday, February 28, being the trigesima die since the passing away of FRANK STAGNO NAVARRA, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at St Mary’s parish church, Attard. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of DAVID, today the third anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

DARMANIN – CLEMENTINA. On the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – CARMELO. On the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with love and gratitude by his sons Charles, Alfred and Joseph, his daughters Doris, Nathalie, Mariella and Rosette, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Rita Naudi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved mother SARAH on the ninth year of her demise. Her children Patricia, Simon, Andrew, Martin, Mavis and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother MARY on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MEA – JOHN. Fondly re-membered by his nephew, niece and in-laws, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. Precious memories of my beloved husband on the second anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in my heart until we meet again. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, February 28, at the Ursuline Creche chapel, Sliema, at 6pm. Anna.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. In cherished and grateful remembrance of a most loving and caring father and nannu on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever loved and missed by his daughter Greta, her husband Peter and their children Julia and Louisa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the second anniversary of his demise. Tanya.

SCERRI – Dr JOSEPH SCERRI. In loving memory of our father, today the 27th anniversary of his death. Margaret and John.

VELLA GALEA – NOTARY DR JOSEPH VELLA GALEA LLD. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband and father, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten, always re-membered with love and affection by his wife Imelda and his only daughter Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.